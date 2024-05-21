Rolex Rings PAT slides 49% YoY to Rs 24 crore in Q4 FY24

Rolex Rings' consolidated net profit declined 49.1% to Rs 23.62 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 46.41 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations rose 5.63% year on year (YoY) to Rs 316.34 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.

Profit before tax and exceptional itmes increased 11.01% to Rs 63.37 crore in March 2024 quarter from Rs 57.09 crore in same quarter last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Exceptional items during the quarter stood at Rs 32 crore, a provision accounted towards probable demand against waiver of the ROR rights.

EBITDA grew 17.59% to Rs 76.2 crore in fourth quarter of FY24 from Rs 64.8 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin improved to 23.8% in Q4 FY24 as against 21.6% in corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 21.23% to Rs 156.04 crore on 3.63% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,221.76 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Gujarat-based Rolex Rings manufactures forged and machined components in India.

The scrip zoomed 15.92% to currently trade at Rs 2,615 on the BSE. The counter hit a life-time high of Rs 2,678.85 in todays intraday session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News