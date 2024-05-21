Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSL Industries standalone net profit rises 1550.00% in the March 2024 quarter

JSL Industries standalone net profit rises 1550.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 6.92% to Rs 12.65 crore

Net profit of JSL Industries rose 1550.00% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.92% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.07% to Rs 6.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 51.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.6513.59 -7 51.3548.89 5 OPM %8.9311.99 -8.679.74 - PBDT2.191.86 18 9.506.59 44 PBT1.891.59 19 8.395.53 52 NP1.650.10 1550 6.163.44 79





First Published: May 21 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

