Rolex Rings standalone net profit declines 9.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rolex Rings declined 9.99% to Rs 44.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.62% to Rs 271.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 300.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

