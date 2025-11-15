Caprolactam Chemicals standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.01% to Rs 2.36 crore

Net profit of Caprolactam Chemicals rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.01% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.361.7128.3933.920.500.440.110.040.130.04

