Bajel Projects consolidated net profit declines 1.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.94% to Rs 606.55 crore

Net profit of Bajel Projects declined 1.64% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.94% to Rs 606.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 651.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.606.55651.773.382.5810.4510.025.646.763.603.66

