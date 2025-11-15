Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 73.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.29% to Rs 26.19 crore

Net profit of Sharda Ispat declined 73.47% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.29% to Rs 26.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.26.1932.450.461.570.440.790.240.580.130.49

