Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 73.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 73.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Sales decline 19.29% to Rs 26.19 crore

Net profit of Sharda Ispat declined 73.47% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.29% to Rs 26.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26.1932.45 -19 OPM %0.461.57 -PBDT0.440.79 -44 PBT0.240.58 -59 NP0.130.49 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

