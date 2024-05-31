Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.56% to Rs 22.08 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.59% to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.54% to Rs 70.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

22.0817.8770.4376.174.172.696.455.550.950.483.042.690.760.242.171.800.460.231.521.35

