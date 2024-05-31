Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.56% to Rs 22.08 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.56% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.59% to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.54% to Rs 70.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.0817.87 24 70.4376.17 -8 OPM %4.172.69 -6.455.55 - PBDT0.950.48 98 3.042.69 13 PBT0.760.24 217 2.171.80 21 NP0.460.23 100 1.521.35 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Roopa Industries standalone net profit declines 6.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Vaghani Techno-Build standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Netripples Software standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Key Corp standalone net profit rises 100.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Mathew Easow Research Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalya Soft-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Union Quality Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lippi Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Triliance Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kapil Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story