Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kapil Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kapil Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Kapil Cotex reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kapil Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Manipal Finance Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

United Leasing &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shah Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Power &amp; Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 116.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story