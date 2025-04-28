Volumes jump at Hyundai Motor India Ltd counter

Hyundai Motor India Ltd saw volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54769 shares

Shriram Finance Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 April 2025.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd saw volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54769 shares. The stock dropped 0.99% to Rs.1,650.10. Volumes stood at 2.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Shriram Finance Ltd clocked volume of 8.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.57% to Rs.612.55. Volumes stood at 3.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd saw volume of 5.88 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.99% to Rs.765.35. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd notched up volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.28% to Rs.1,734.50. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd recorded volume of 14339 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3979 shares. The stock lost 1.74% to Rs.2,855.90. Volumes stood at 16729 shares in the last session.

