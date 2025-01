Rossell India standalone net profit rises 3529.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 62.37 crore

Net profit of Rossell India rose 3529.41% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 62.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.62.3751.8112.602.327.731.486.640.266.170.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News