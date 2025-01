B C C Fuba India standalone net profit rises 115.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 117.53% to Rs 13.40 crore

Net profit of B C C Fuba India rose 115.22% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 117.53% to Rs 13.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.13.406.1616.2711.851.970.741.720.550.990.46

