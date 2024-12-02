Route Mobile Ltd Falls 1.69%

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 8.1% over last one month compared to 4.09% gain in BSE Teck index and 0.31% drop in the SENSEX

Route Mobile Ltd lost 1.69% today to trade at Rs 1416.95. The BSE Teck index is down 0.57% to quote at 19440.68. The index is up 4.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd decreased 1.57% and ITI Ltd lost 1.34% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 30.56 % over last one year compared to the 17.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 8.1% over last one month compared to 4.09% gain in BSE Teck index and 0.31% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 300 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3516 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1942 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1334.5 on 18 Nov 2024.

