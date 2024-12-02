Board of Greaves Electric Mobility approves IPO of equity shares

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
At meeting held on 01 December 2024

The Board of Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML), a material subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, at its meeting held on 01 December 2024 has approved an initial public offering (IPO) of the equity shares of GEML (equity shares). The IPO will be undertaken by way of fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale of equity shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders, subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals, regulatory clearances and other considerations.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

