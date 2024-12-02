Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market drifts lower in early trade; breadth positive

Market drifts lower in early trade; breadth positive

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices were trading with modest losses in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,100 level.

At 09:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 228.52 points or 0.29% to 79,574.27. The Nifty 50 index declined 53.05 points or 0.22% to 24,078.05

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.19% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.07%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,471 shares rose and 1,266 shares fell. A total of 108 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,030.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 365.20 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 June, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Around 25 killed as Russia, Syria intensify bombing Syrian rebel territory

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 pts at 79,600; Nifty at 24,100; Financial stocks weigh

AAP's Raghav Chadha gives notice in RS to discuss Bangladesh Iskcon issue

Delhi's air quality records 'poor' for second consecutive day with 273 AQI

Joe Biden begins long-awaited Africa trip to secure win against China

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story