Market drifts lower in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity indices were trading with modest losses in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,100 level.

At 09:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 228.52 points or 0.29% to 79,574.27. The Nifty 50 index declined 53.05 points or 0.22% to 24,078.05

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.19% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.07%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,471 shares rose and 1,266 shares fell. A total of 108 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,030.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 365.20 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 June, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News