Route Mobile Ltd Spurts 1.4%

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 1.06% over last one month compared to 1.49% fall in BSE Teck index and 3.87% drop in the SENSEX

Route Mobile Ltd gained 1.4% today to trade at Rs 1581.1. The BSE Teck index is up 0.51% to quote at 19495.25. The index is down 1.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Persistent Systems Ltd increased 1.08% and Tech Mahindra Ltd added 0.93% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 37.94 % over last one year compared to the 25.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

