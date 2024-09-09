Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Chitwan, Nepal

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) announced the launch of 'Regenta Resort and Spa, Chitwan' in Nepal. This will be ROHL's second property in the Himalayan country following the opening of their inaugural property 'Regenta Place Sabrina'. Situated along the banks of the revered Narayani River and encircled by the picturesque Mahabharata Mountain panorama, the resort has been designed to cater to both corporate and recreational visitors who appreciate convenience, comfort, and value.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

