RPP Infra bags order worth Rs 23-cr from Department of Space Centre

RPP Infra Projects said that it has received a letter of acceptance for a new project worth Rs 22.56 crore from the Department of Space Centre, Construction and Maintenance Group, Sriharikota.

The order involves the construction of a Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) facility at the SSLV Launch Complex (SLC), located in Package 12, Tiruchendur and Sathankulam Taluk, Tuticorin District, Tamil Nadu. The scope of work includes civil, public health (PH), electrical, mechanical, and air conditioning (AC) works.

The cost of the project is Rs 22.56 crore, and it is expected to be completed within 18 months.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped by 17.1% to Rs 18.87 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 16.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 355.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of RPP Infra Projects rose 0.78% to end at Rs 135.65 on Thursday, 13 March 2025.

