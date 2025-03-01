Rpp Infra Projects bags order worth Rs 109 cr

Rpp Infra Projects announced that it has received an order worth Rs 108.80 crore from the superintending engineer, State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu, for infrastructure work at the Mega Leather Park in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.

The project includes the construction of a customs office, medical facility, and other buildings, along with a plug-and-play warehouse, water supply system, and a compound wall for the SEZ boundary at SIPCOT Mega Leather Park, Panapakkam, Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.

The total value of the contract is Rs 108.80 crore, and it is to be completed within 15 months.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.1% to Rs 18.87 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 16.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9% YoY to Rs 355.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter slipped 3.46% to end at Rs 117.35 on Friday, 28 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News