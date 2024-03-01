Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR Nears One Month High As GDP Shows Strong Show

INR Nears One Month High As GDP Shows Strong Show

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee started on a firm note today after India's GDP for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year accelerated impressively. The US dollar index also slipped as data from US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) yesterday showed that annual inflation in January was the lowest in three years, increasing possibility of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The INR currently quotes at 82.86 per US dollar, up marginally on the day and approaching near one month high. India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 8.4% in the December quarter, as per data from Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. This marks an impressive spurt compared to a growth of 7.6% in the June-to-September period. The growth rate of GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 7.6% as compared to growth rate of 7% in 2022-23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

INR Slips Modestly Ahead Of Data Deluge

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

INR Near One Month High Against US Dollar

Euro Retreats From 3-Week High Against Dollar; Set For Weekly Gain

INR Flat Around 82.90 Per US Dollar After Hitting One Month High

NSE SME Sadhav Shipping makes a splash on listing

Waaree Renewable hits record high after bagging EPC order from NEEPCO

Delta Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

M&amp;M reports 24% YoY growth in Feb'24 auto sales; tractor sales at 21,672 units

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story