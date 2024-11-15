RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 59.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.79% to Rs 53.03 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation declined 59.87% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 78.79% to Rs 53.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.53.0329.664.245.802.962.552.111.680.611.52

