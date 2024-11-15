Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit declines 4.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 8.42 croreNet profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars declined 4.35% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.427.60 11 OPM %21.1421.18 -PBDT2.031.63 25 PBT1.511.55 -3 NP1.101.15 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News