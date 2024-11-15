Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit declines 4.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 8.42 crore

Net profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars declined 4.35% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.427.6021.1421.182.031.631.511.551.101.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News