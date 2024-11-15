Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 97.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 84.31% to Rs 5.49 crore

Net profit of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) declined 97.00% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 84.31% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.4934.9825.1496.261.3833.671.3833.661.0133.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News