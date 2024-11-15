Maruti Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 8.88 crore

Net loss of Maruti Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 8.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.888.65 3 OPM %-9.5712.25 -PBDT-1.010.86 PL PBT-1.060.81 PL NP-0.990.61 PL

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

