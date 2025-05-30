Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RTS Power Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RTS Power Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.63% to Rs 59.53 crore

Net loss of RTS Power Corporation reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.63% to Rs 59.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.01% to Rs 3.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.21% to Rs 201.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales59.5348.15 24 201.15140.46 43 OPM %0.323.97 -3.745.27 - PBDT-1.371.54 PL 6.818.91 -24 PBT-2.090.81 PL 3.335.58 -40 NP-1.380.09 PL 3.514.13 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KSS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 5.12% in the March 2025 quarter

IEC Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Natural Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story