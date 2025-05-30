Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 5.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 159.01 crore

Net profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 5.12% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 159.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.59% to Rs 25.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 555.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 533.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

159.01152.61555.72533.957.217.255.185.5113.7012.8836.6535.9713.4412.6035.6134.889.859.3725.7525.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News