Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 30.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 30.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 146.73 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 30.90% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 146.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 137.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales146.73137.97 6 OPM %5.888.62 -PBDT10.2813.46 -24 PBT7.4610.72 -30 NP5.507.96 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 33.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Yarn Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 1328.57% in the December 2025 quarter

BPL consolidated net profit declines 45.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Pacetronix reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story