Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 82.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.62% to Rs 1851.18 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon declined 82.92% to Rs 78.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 457.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.62% to Rs 1851.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2488.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1851.182488.9331.6036.37323.71638.38283.53540.1078.06457.04

