Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 48.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 11.43% to Rs 160.02 crore

Net profit of Ruchira Papers declined 48.89% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.43% to Rs 160.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.27% to Rs 49.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.08% to Rs 657.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 802.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales160.02180.68 -11 657.60802.70 -18 OPM %9.6116.49 -12.4313.61 - PBDT15.5729.19 -47 80.86105.93 -24 PBT13.0225.25 -48 66.0690.65 -27 NP9.6418.86 -49 49.1967.63 -27

First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

