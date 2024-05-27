Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 8.16% in the March 2024 quarter

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 8.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 41.13% to Rs 21.89 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company rose 8.16% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.13% to Rs 21.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.43% to Rs 16.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 84.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.8915.51 41 84.0283.65 0 OPM %12.5615.86 -19.5416.45 - PBDT4.984.10 21 23.8818.58 29 PBT4.113.22 28 20.3714.93 36 NP3.052.82 8 16.0512.12 32

First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

