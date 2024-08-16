Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 11.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.17% to Rs 128.25 croreNet profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 11.82% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.17% to Rs 128.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.25138.16 -7 OPM %8.177.13 -PBDT6.336.34 0 PBT4.964.92 1 NP3.884.40 -12
