Sales decline 1.55% to Rs 399.28 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company rose 28.32% to Rs 24.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.55% to Rs 399.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 405.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.87% to Rs 69.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.44% to Rs 1210.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1137.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

399.28405.561210.531137.2610.126.749.677.8240.5127.38113.2482.4936.7924.1098.5169.2324.2418.8969.7853.73

