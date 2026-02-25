Associate Sponsors

Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 50.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 215.23 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor declined 50.74% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 215.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 210.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales215.23210.39 2 OPM %10.8712.90 -PBDT16.2222.98 -29 PBT7.6215.49 -51 NP5.6711.51 -51

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

