RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 284 crore from East Coast Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) informed that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) from East Coast Railway for construction project worth Rs 283.69 crore.

The order entails construction of 3rd & 4th line between Jarapada & Talcher Road and new line between Angul- Balram (MCRL Inner Corridor Phase-I Doubling 14 Kms).

The work includes execution of balance earthwork in formation, minor bridges, major bridges, P. way linking works, supply of ballast, S&T buildings, level crossing and other misc. works between Jarapada and Talcher Road excluding station yards in connection with 3rd & 4th line of Jarapada-Budhapank Project and between Angul & Balram including yards of MCRL Inner Corridor Phase-I Doubling.

The cost of the project is Rs 283.69 crore and is to be executed in 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 34.7% to Rs 223.92 crore on 26.88% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 4,073.80 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip surged 6.11% to close at Rs 465.65 on Wednesday, 30 October 2024.

