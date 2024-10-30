IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 4.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 9.12% to Rs 1585.84 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 4.30% to Rs 99.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.12% to Rs 1585.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1745.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1585.841745.00 -9 OPM %43.0741.22 -PBDT414.59414.26 0 PBT183.39181.57 1 NP99.8795.75 4

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

