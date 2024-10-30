Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit rises 119.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.74% to Rs 139.58 crore

Net profit of Globe Textiles (India) rose 119.26% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.74% to Rs 139.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

