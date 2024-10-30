Rahul Merchandising reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Rahul Merchandising reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %040.00 -PBDT-0.030.02 PL PBT-0.030.02 PL NP-0.030.02 PL

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

