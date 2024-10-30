Shalby slides after Q2 PAT tumbles 88% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Shalby slipped 6.89% to Rs 243.15 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 87.71% to Rs 3.39 crore despite 12.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 267.53 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 13.70 crore in Q2 FY25, up 67.86% YoY and down 54.95% QoQ.

EBITDA fell 31.5% YoY to Rs 39.8 crore during the quarter.

During the quarter, the company's revenue from healthcare services segment grew by 7.37% YoY to Rs 239.78 crore while its revenue from its business of manufacturing implants surged 89.48% YoY to Rs 27.74 crore.

In Q2 FY25, occupied beds were 690, up 1.77% YoY. In patient count (including Day Care) stood at 23,907, registering the growth of 5.54% YoY. Average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) was 38,779 growth of 7.31% YoY.

Shanay Shah, President, Shalby, said, The company has shown a decent consolidated performance in Q2 FY25 with a revenue of 275 crore with growth of 12.7% on y-o-y basis. The major growth has been contributed from our implant business and acquisition of Delhi NCR hospital in current calendar year

I'm pleased to announce that our hospital segment has maintained consistent performance across key operational metrics, witnessing a 5.5% rise in In-patient count (including day care) year-on-year in Q2 FY25. Notably, ARPOB and ALOS stood at Rs 38,779 and 3.6 respectively in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 36,136 and 3.92 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year improved by 7.3% and 8.2% respectively. Our core specialties, including Arthroplasty, Onco-Science, Cardiac Science, Orthopaedic, Critical Care & General Medicine, and Neurology, collectively contributed 80% to the revenues in Q2 FY25.

On a standalone performance, our revenue has de-grown by 2.4% due to reduction in Surgeries by 7% on y-o-y basis. Rajasthan and Gujarat had witnessed a major rain fall in Q2-FY25, where most districts in Gujarat and Rajasthan experienced heavy flooding which resulted in patients postponing elective surgeries. This resulted the major dip in surgeries in the Arthroplasty business as well as other specialities. Our EBIDTA on stand-alone performance has de-grown due to the above reason which has resulted in higher expenses in proportion to revenue.

Our Homecare business contributed Rs.3.88 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to Rs 3.64 crore in Q1 FY24. Additionally, our Shalby Academy vertical witnessed an encouraging response, with over 1,135 students enrolled in various healthcare programs during Q2 FY25.

Shalby has continued to achieve numerous milestones driven by clinical excellence and patient satisfaction, and we take pride in making a positive impact on people's lives.

Deepak Anand, global chief business officer, Shalby, said, During the second quarter of this financial year, our implant business made significant progress, generating revenues of Rs 278 million up by 90% YOY, with contributionsfrom the USA and OUS at 30% and 70% respectively. We are actively focused on bolstering our team with skilled professionals, transitioning our sales mix to retail customers from wholesale, enhancing operational capacity and efficiency, expanding our product pipeline through extensive research and development efforts, and significantly reducing procurement costs.

The reception of our Shalby Advanced Technology implants in hospitals across all markets that we have launched has been highly positive, and we have received additional orders from the Indonesian market. Our strategic clinical trial agreement with Monogram Technology will also benefit SAT Inc. in expanding and growing internationally in other countries.

Shalby is the largest chain of multi-specialty hospitals in Western and Central India. It was founded by arthroplasty specialist, Dr. Vikram Shah. It performs more than 14,000 joint replacement surgeries a year and in the last 29 years has performed more than 1,45,000 joint replacements. It operates under three main verticals, namely, hospital business, Shalby Orthopedics Centre of Excellence (SOCE) franchise and implant business.

