RVNL has signed MoU with IMS Consultancy (IMS) for providing technical and advisory services to RVNL for projects in the field of Railways, MRTS, Tunnels, Roads (Highways & Expressways), Bridges, Building Works, Airports, Ports, Irrigation, Power Transmission and Distribution sector, Solar sector, Wind Sector, Hydro Power Sector etc. in Nepal.

