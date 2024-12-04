RVNL gains on bagging order worth Rs 187 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam advanced 2.15% to Rs 447 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 186.76 crore from East Central Railway.

The project involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of traction substations with associated switching posts for the upgradation work of the electric traction system from 1X25 to 2X25 KV AT feeding system in the Gomoh-Pratu section of the Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 186.76 crore and it will be executed within 540 days.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

