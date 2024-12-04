Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 428.36 points or 0.98% at 43966.19 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 8.42%), Black Box Ltd (up 3.09%),Cyient Ltd (up 2.83%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.47%),Vakrangee Ltd (up 2.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ksolves India Ltd (up 1.89%), Rashi Peripherals Ltd (up 1.88%), Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (up 1.84%), Mastek Ltd (up 1.74%), and Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 1.6%).

On the other hand, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 2.14%), D-Link India Ltd (down 1.05%), and Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 1%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 393.98 or 0.7% at 56631.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 87.46 points or 0.54% at 16252.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.4 points or 0.43% at 24561.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 299.92 points or 0.37% at 81145.67.

On BSE,2328 shares were trading in green, 840 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

