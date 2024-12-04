Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Financial Services index rising 87.95 points or 0.75% at 11817.37 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 4.42%), Monarch Networth Capital Ltd (up 4.04%),UCO Bank (up 3.99%),Punjab & Sind Bank (up 3.67%),Indian Overseas Bank (up 3.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Bank (up 3.39%), Central Bank of India (up 3.28%), Bank of India (up 3.25%), PNB Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.11%), and IDBI Bank Ltd (up 3.06%).

On the other hand, CARE Ratings Ltd (down 1.58%), Dolat Algotech Ltd (down 1.44%), and 360 ONE WAM Ltd (down 1.39%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 393.98 or 0.7% at 56631.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 87.46 points or 0.54% at 16252.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.4 points or 0.43% at 24561.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 299.92 points or 0.37% at 81145.67.

On BSE,2328 shares were trading in green, 840 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

