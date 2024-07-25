Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL gets acceptance letter from South Eastern Railway for Rs 191 crore project

RVNL gets acceptance letter from South Eastern Railway for Rs 191 crore project

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received letter of acceptance from the Electrical Division of the South Eastern Railway for a project worth Rs 191.53 crore.

The project involves designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning a 132 KV Traction Substation, along with sectioning posts (SPs) and sub-sectioning posts (SSPs) for the Rajkhaswan-Nayagarh-Bolani section of Chakradharpur division.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This infrastructure upgrade, operating on a 2x25KV system, aims to support a 3000MT loading target. The project will be executed under the EPC mode.

RVNL has to complete the said project within a period of 18 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

The company reported 33.16% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 478.40 crore on 17.38% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,714.01 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

More From This Section

Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd Slips 4.53%, BSE Metal index Shed 1.65%

Suzlon Energy Ltd Spikes 4.88%

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from South Eastern Railway

Stock alert: Axis Bank, Larsen &amp; Toubro, SBI Life Insurance Company, J K Paper, Bikaji Foods, Oracle Financal Services Software

SEBI shocker: Day trading decimates wealth

The scrip shed 0.14% to currently trade at Rs 592.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haryana doctors' body calls for services' shutdown in govt hospitals today

LIVE: Himachal Pradesh HC issues notice after Kangana Ranaut's election from Mandi challenged

Union Budget 2024-25: Emphasis on bringing simplicity in direct tax system

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex plunges 600 pts, Nifty below 24,250; Axis Bank falls 5%

FBI Director Wray grilled by lawmakers on Trump rally shooting incident

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story