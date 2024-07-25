RVNL gets acceptance letter from South Eastern Railway for Rs 191 crore project

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received letter of acceptance from the Electrical Division of the South Eastern Railway for a project worth Rs 191.53 crore.
The project involves designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning a 132 KV Traction Substation, along with sectioning posts (SPs) and sub-sectioning posts (SSPs) for the Rajkhaswan-Nayagarh-Bolani section of Chakradharpur division.
This infrastructure upgrade, operating on a 2x25KV system, aims to support a 3000MT loading target. The project will be executed under the EPC mode.
RVNL has to complete the said project within a period of 18 months.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.
The company reported 33.16% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 478.40 crore on 17.38% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,714.01 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip shed 0.14% to currently trade at Rs 592.55 on the BSE.
