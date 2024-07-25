Suzlon Energy Ltd Spikes 4.88%

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 18.74% over last one month compared to 1.41% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.91% rise in the SENSEX

Suzlon Energy Ltd rose 4.88% today to trade at Rs 63.67. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.15% to quote at 71665.96. The index is down 1.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd increased 1.39% and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd added 1% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 66.15 % over last one year compared to the 19.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp