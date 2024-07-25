Securities ban in F&O:Vodafone Idea, India Cements. Vodafone Idea, India Cements. Upcoming results: Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Aavas Financiers, Adani Green Energy, Ashok Leyland, AU Small Finance Bank, Canara Bank, Chalet Hotels, Chennai Petrochem Corp, Cyient, DLF, Glenmark Life Sciences, Go Digital General Insurance, Home First Finance Company India, Jupiter Wagons, Jyothy Labs, Laurus Labs, MGL, Mphasis, PNB Housing Finance, Praj Industries, The Ramco Cements. Axis Bank reported 4.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 6,034.64 crore on 16.97% increase in total income to Rs 35,844.22 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Larsen & Toubros consolidated net profit rose 11.74% to Rs 2,785.72 crore on 15.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,119.82 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

SBI Life Insurance Companys standalone net profit jumped 36.5% to Rs 520 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 381 crore in Q1 FY24. Net premium income increased 15.3% YoY to Rs 15,106 crore in Q1 FY25.

JK Paper consolidated reported revenue of Rs 1,714 crore in Q1 FY25, up 8.2% YoY. Net profit declined 54.9% to Rs 141 crore from Rs 313 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Hitachi Energys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 10.4 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2.4 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 28% YoY to Rs 1,327 crore in Q1 FY25.

Bikaji Foods consolidated revenue increased 18.7% YoY to Rs 572 crore in Q1 FY25. Net profit rose 40.3% to Rs 58 crore in Q1 FY25 from 41 crore in Q1 FY24.

Oracle Financial Services Software reported consolidated net profit of Rs 617 crore in Q1 FY25, up 10.17% as compared with Rs 560 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue up 6.02% QoQ to Rs 1,741 crore in Q1 FY25.

Karnataka Banks standalone net profit jumped 10.8% YoY to Rs 400 crore in Q1 FY25. Net interest income stood at Rs 903 crore in Q1 FY25, up 11% as compared with Rs 815 crore in Q1 FY24.

CMS Info Systems consolidated revenue increased 17% to Rs 599 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 512 crore in Q1 FY24. Net profit rose 8% YoY to Rs 91 crore in Q1 FY25.

