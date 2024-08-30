RVNL jumps after bagging LoA worth Rs 202-cr railway project

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rallied 3.47% to Rs 599.45 after the company said that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) from south eastern railway for a project worth Rs 202.87 crore.

The scope of the order involves design, supply, erection, testing & commissioning of 132 KV traction substation, sectioning post (SPs), and sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2x25KV System on Kharagpur - Bhadrak section of Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet 3000MT.

The cost of the project is Rs 202.87 crore and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

