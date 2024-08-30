Globus Spirits Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 August 2024. Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Globus Spirits Ltd spiked 13.09% to Rs 1018.35 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20943 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd surged 7.74% to Rs 473.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87449 shares in the past one month.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd soared 6.69% to Rs 50.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd advanced 6.10% to Rs 56.91. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd gained 5.77% to Rs 1062. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16902 shares in the past one month.

