Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for Development of Distribution Infrastructure at CENTRAL ZONE of Himachal Pradesh under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme [Loss Reduction Works] Tender No. [CE(MM)/RDSS-(P-1.1)/Central Zone] declared by HPSEBL. The value of the work order is Rs 739.07 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News