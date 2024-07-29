Sampre Nutritions signs manufacturing agreement with Pran Beverages

With estimated order value of Rs 30 cr per annum

Sampre Nutritions has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Pran Beverages for manufacture and sale of Ayush/Nutraceutical/Confectionary Food Products.

In view of above agreement with PRAN Group, the company expects order of 200 Tons per month valuing to Rs 3 crore per month and approximate annual order of Rs 25-30 crore. The said agreement is effective from 01 August 2024.

