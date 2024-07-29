Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sampre Nutritions signs manufacturing agreement with Pran Beverages

Sampre Nutritions signs manufacturing agreement with Pran Beverages

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With estimated order value of Rs 30 cr per annum

Sampre Nutritions has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Pran Beverages for manufacture and sale of Ayush/Nutraceutical/Confectionary Food Products.

In view of above agreement with PRAN Group, the company expects order of 200 Tons per month valuing to Rs 3 crore per month and approximate annual order of Rs 25-30 crore. The said agreement is effective from 01 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Nadal makes superb comeback;

Revenue collection from Manohar airport to commence from Dec: Goa CM

LIVE news: Court frames charges against ex Haryana min Sandeep Singh in sexual harassment case

MCD, Delhi Police spring into action as Karol Bagh deaths reach Parliament

About 30% of GenAI projects to shut down after PoC stage by 2025: Gartner

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story