S.A.L Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.92% to Rs 139.46 crore

Net profit of S.A.L Steel reported to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.92% to Rs 139.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.72% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 576.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 495.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

139.46106.52576.64495.736.675.443.994.626.132.4910.2615.063.670.100.645.522.70-0.120.473.54

