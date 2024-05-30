Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhaskar Agrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bhaskar Agrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 30 2024
Sales decline 14.52% to Rs 9.48 crore

Net Loss of Bhaskar Agrochemicals reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.52% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 656.52% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 66.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.4811.09 -15 66.6555.26 21 OPM %-4.22-7.48 -9.118.63 - PBDT-0.83-1.30 36 4.243.06 39 PBT-1.24-1.61 23 2.651.85 43 NP-0.90-1.08 17 1.740.23 657

May 30 2024

